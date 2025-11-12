Qatar Participates In 41St Arab Ministers Of Justice Council In Cairo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar participated in the 41st session of the Arab Ministers of Justice Council, held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

The Qatari delegation was led by HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi. In his speech, Al Mohannadi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening Arab legal and judicial cooperation. He highlighted Qatar's initiatives aimed at building sustainable justice for future generations, focusing on investment legislation, emerging technologies, governance, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

The minister emphasized the role of the judicial sector in supporting investment and praised the Doha Political Declaration adopted at the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025 in Doha as a roadmap for promoting social justice, peace, security, and human rights.

HE Al Mohannadi also expressed Qatar's gratitude to the Arab League and national committees on international humanitarian law for their collaboration in developing Qatar's proposal to establish a permanent Arab committee on international humanitarian law. He described the initiative as a milestone in Arab joint action, giving the Arab world a unified legal voice in defending justice and human dignity in conflict zones.

During the session, the council discussed a range of Arab legal and legislative initiatives, including the Arab convention on combating terrorism, the Arab convention on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism, the Arab convention on cybercrime, and the Arab anti-corruption convention.

The meeting also reviewed draft Arab model laws, including legislation on hate speech, protection and assistance for displaced persons, refugee status in Arab states, and the protection of children from recruitment in armed conflicts.

Ministers additionally discussed measures to enhance Arab cooperation, including coordination between the Arab Ministries of Justice and Interior, the creation of an Arab excellence award in applied legal sciences, and the review of recommendations from the 74th meeting of the Arab Ministers of Justice Executive Office.