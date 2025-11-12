Qatar, Palestine Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation And Gaza Aid Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with members of the Palestinian government operations room, chaired by Dr. Samah Hamad, Minister of Social Development and Acting Minister of Relief Affairs of the State of Palestine.

The talks reviewed bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Palestine and addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Discussions focused on easing the humanitarian suffering of civilians in Gaza, enhancing partnerships in development and knowledge exchange, and coordinating the entry and distribution of aid, particularly ahead of the winter season.

The meeting was part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to ensure the effective and sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and around 48 humanitarian organizations and officials took part in the discussions.