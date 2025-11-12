Disrupting Iran's Transnational Ballistic Missile And UAV Procurement Networks In Support Of UN Sanctions On Iran

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is today sanctioning 32 entities and individuals based in Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, India, and other jurisdictions that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production, including on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Today's action supports the September 27 reimposition of United Nations sanctions and restrictive measures on Iran in response to Iran's“significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments. These UN sanctions directly address the threats posed by Iran's nuclear, ballistic missile, conventional arms, and destabilizing activities. We call upon all UN Member States to implement their reimposed UN obligations, including sanctions to curtail Iran's dangerous proliferation activities like the networks being sanctioned today. Specifically, four United Nations Security Council resolutions 1737, 1747, 1803, and 1929 require UN Member States to prevent the transfer of to Iran of items and technology used in the production of ballistic missiles and as well as the transfer of items on the UN Register of Conventional Arms.

This action is also in furtherance of President Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 to counter Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities and deny the IRGC access to assets and resources that sustain their destabilizing activities.

The United States will continue to use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose, disrupt, and counter Iran's procurement of equipment and items for its ballistic missile and UAV programs, which jeopardize regional security and international stability.

The Department of Treasury's action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their supporters, and E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters. For more information on today's actions, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.