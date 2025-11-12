Afghan Taekwondo Team Departs For Saudi Arabia
KABUL (Pajhwok): An eight-member team of the National Taekwondo Federation, comprising five athletes and three officials, has left for Saudi Arabia, the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the committee said the team was travelling to Riyadh to participate in the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.
It said the Afghan athletes are scheduled to compete against opponents from various countries between November 14 and 16 this year.
hz/ma
