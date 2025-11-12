Sorcerer Re-Arrested In Samangan Forced Marriage Prevented In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice, Virtue and Complaints (MoVVC) says a man, who was previously pardoned after repenting and pledging in writing to abandon“sorcery”, has been re-arrested for resuming the practice in northern Samangan province.

Meanwhile, a forced marriage has also been prevented in central Logar province.

In a statement, MoVVC said that, based on credible public reports and efforts by its provincial department in Samangan, a sorcerer had been identified and detained along with documents and tools used for witchcraft.

Officials at the Samangan department said:“About a year ago, this individual was arrested for engaging in acts contrary to Islamic Sharia (sorcery). After expressing remorse, making a formal repentance and signing a written pledge to quit the practice, he was released. Unfortunately, he has once again resorted to un-Islamic practices and deceiving people.”

They added that the man, who was illiterate, exploited people's religious beliefs for personal gain. After investigations, he was handed over to the relevant judicial and Sharia authorities in the province for legal proceedings.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to fully implementing Islamic rulings and combating un-Islamic acts, deception and other immoral practices as a top priority.

Separately, MoVVC said its provincial department in Logar had prevented a forced marriage in Azra district, in line with directives from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) supreme leader regarding women's rights and the fight against social evils.

Officials said the brothers of a young woman had intended to marry her off against her will. After the family filed a complaint, staff from the department's complaints section investigated the case and advised both sides to respect women's civil and spiritual rights, particularly in matters of marriage.

The ministry said the forced marriage was stopped through its mediation and the case was resolved peacefully with the consent of all parties involved.

Officials from the Logar Vice and Virtue Department said that forced marriages contradict divine laws and could lead to misunderstanding, family conflict, psychological stress, and the improper upbringing of children.

kk/ma