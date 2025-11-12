Afghans Hail Trade Halt With Pakistan As Historic Decision

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghans on social media have expressed strong support for the recent announcement halting trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Many praised the decision, describing it as“a true stance, not just words... a courageous act... the beginning of our economic strength and national pride... an excellent and historic step.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, during a meeting with industrialists and traders in Kabul today, urged them to seek alternative trade routes instead of relying on Pakistan.

He warned that if they fail to do so, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will not take responsibility for any resulting difficulties.

Baradar said Pakistan has repeatedly closed trade routes and exploited both trade and humanitarian issues for political purposes, harming traders and industrialists on both sides.

He added that the IEA was therefore compelled to make this decision.

Within less than an hour of being posted on Pajhwok Afghan News's Facebook page, the report received more than 2,500 likes and nearly 150 comments - all in support of the IEA's move.

Among the commenters, Mohammad Kashif wrote:“Relations with Pakistan cause not only economic losses but political damage as well. They have always tried to bring us misery. This time, Afghans must unite and redirect our markets and exports to new routes. This will mark the beginning of our economic strength and national pride.”

Ismatullah Asim commented:“This is a courageous decision. They should also expel the Pakistani ambassador and recall ours. For decades, Pakistan has sent us nothing but poison disguised as goods - poor-quality materials that the rest of the world wouldn't even buy.”

Mujtaba Zadran wrote:“Trade should symbolize friendship, not dependence on hostility. We must trade with countries that are our friends - those who understand our struggles - not with those who have always sought to destroy our homeland.”

He added:“Pakistan is an obstacle to our peace, progress and freedom. Under the guise of brotherhood and neighborliness, they have inflicted wounds on our land for years. That's why we say: trade with Pakistan is over! We do not deal with enemies; we live with honor, independence, and dignity.”

Zadran urged Afghans to strengthen domestic production and support local farmers, workers and manufacturers:“Let's rebuild our economy with our own hands so that we never again need to knock on the enemy's door.”

Rahmatullah Sadiq, referring to Baradar's remarks, said:“This is what we call taking a firm stance - not just empty talk. Pakistan mistook the previous government's soft approach for weakness. But this government stands firm in both word and position.”

Haseena Ahmadi wrote:“Absolutely the right move. The goods imported from Pakistan are of poor quality and worthless. Afghanistan should establish transit routes with other countries to import better products. This decision is commendable.”

Rasul Khan Nasiri commented:“Trade should remain closed permanently. Pakistan always blocks the routes during Afghanistan's fruit export season, causing millions in losses to Afghan traders.”

Karimullah Mangal said:“This is the best decision ever made. Pakistan will beg now - just wait and see.”

Almas Nezami wrote:“This should have been done long ago, but it's still not too late. All Afghans support this decision. Pakistan should be officially declared an enemy.”

Masood Stanekzai said:“A great move, an excellent and historic decision. We already have export routes - we don't need Pakistani cement or bananas. This is the path toward Afghanistan's self-sufficiency.”

Zaki Khan added:“This is the first historic decision marking the revival of our 5,000-year-old history. It will be remembered in golden letters, God willing.”

Pakistan has a long history of closing trade routes, especially during Afghanistan's export seasons, inflicting heavy financial losses on Afghan traders.

About a month ago, Pakistan closed all border crossings with Afghanistan following attacks near the disputed border line, violating Afghan airspace. Afghan forces later carried out retaliatory strikes.

Following these incidents, the two sides held one round of talks in Qatar and two in Istanbul. However, Afghan officials said the discussions ended without results due to what they described as Pakistan's“unreasonable and impractical” demands.

sa