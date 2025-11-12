LUKE WILSON NAMED AS GRAND MARSHAL OF THE 93Rd ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE SUPPORTING MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Notable actor and Emmy winner Luke Wilson to serve as Grand Marshal for the 93rd annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys For Tots. The live parade presented in association with The City of Los Angeles will take place on the iconic streets of Hollywood, CA on Sunday, November 30, 2025, with the procession officially starting at 6:00pm at Hollywood landmark TLC Chinese Theatre.

“We are so excited to have Luke Wilson participate as Grand Marshal in this year's Hollywood Christmas parade. His participation will mean so much to those families that we help through Toys For Tots as well as the many families that come to experience the parade, who will be thrilled to see Luke in person this year.” - Laura Mackenzie, Chairperson Of The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Luke Wilson is an award-winning and multi-nominated actor known for celebrated film roles in movies such as“Legally Blonde,”“Old School,”“The Royal Tenenbaums,” and Kevin Costner's Western Epic“Horizon.”

“I'm honored to serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade joining an esteemed list of Hollywood legends, and excited to support Marine Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need this holiday season.” – Luke Wilson

A cherished tradition since 1928, The 93rd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, will kick off the holiday season with spectacular fanfare including movie cars, award-winning bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts, culminating with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer. Following the reveal of the 2025 Grand Marshal, the full parade talent and performance lineup will soon be announced.

More About The Hollywood Christmas Parade:

2025 marks the 93rd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. The live parade is produced by Associated Television International and presented in association with The City of Los Angeles on the streets of Hollywood,CA. This year's celebration will be held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Since 1928 the live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a loved and cherished annual holiday tradition enjoyed by Angelenos, as well as by millions watching the televised airings of the parade nationally on The CW Network on December 12th, 2025 and internationally on Armed Forces Network around the world in over 94 countries.

Grand Marshals who have appeared in The Hollywood Christmas Parade during the last 93 years include Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Bob Hope, Art Linklater, Lawrence Welk, Charlton Heston, Ron Howard, Michael Landon, John Wayne, Dale Evans, Roy Rogers, Jimmy Stewart, Sammy Davis Jr, Danny Thomas, Dennis Hopper, Jeremy Renner, Mary Pickford, Dick Van Dyke, Pat Boone, Fred McMurray, Stevie Wonder, Buddy Ebsen, Walter Matthau, Ernest Borgnine, Johnny Mathis, General Robert E. Cushman, Jr., General Omar Bradley, James Stewart, Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, William Shatner, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Tony Danza, Larry King, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bob and Dolores Hope, Beau Bridges, Peter Fonda, Mickey Rooney, Johnny Grant, Magic Johnson, George López, Regis Philbin, Susan Lucci, Larry King, Marie Osmond, Buzz Aldrin, Penn & Teller, Olivia Newton-John, Jerry O'Connell, Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, and Danny Trejo, among many others.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade was originally called the Santa Claus Lane Parade. When the American performer Gene Autry, known as The Singing Cowboy, was riding on his horse down Hollywood Boulevard in the 1946 Santa Claus Lane Parade, he heard young parade spectators in the crowd exclaim,“Here comes Santa Claus!” This incident became the inspiration for Autry to compose the traditional perennial Christmas holiday song,“Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane),” which he co-wrote with Oakley Haldeman in 1949. Autry first recorded the song in 1947. The song was released as a single by Columbia Records, and became a #5 country and #9 pop hits at the time. Gene Autry is the only celebrity to have five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one in each of the five categories, Motion Pictures, Radio, Recording, Television and Live Theater. Today the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard at Highland Avenue, part of the Hollywood Christmas Parade route, is named Gene Autry Square.

The live parade features 5,000 participants, and will be taped for multiple nationwide network television broadcasts to be aired during the holiday season. The parade will travel along a 3.2 mile U-shaped route starting at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turning south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and then turning west on Sunset Boulevard traveling back to Orange Street.

The Origin and Evolution of the Marine Toys for Tots Program 77 Years Ago: Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. Actually it was his wife, Diane Hendricks, who was the real inspiration. She had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need.

This year's parade will include an exciting lineup of Novelties and Groups, Marching Bands, Dance Groups. Talent Guest Appearances, Performances and Character Balloons such as The Santa Grinch, Santa Garfield and Cat In The Hat.

