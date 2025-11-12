Organization Of The Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Experts To Speak At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 In Dakar

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, November 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

Two senior officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – Dr. Ali Dehghan, Senior Supply Analyst, and Eng. Mohammed Attaba, Senior Downstream Oil Industry Analyst – have been confirmed as featured speakers at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference and exhibition. Taking place in Dakar from December 9-10, the event will be held under the High Patronage of Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye.

Energy supermajor Chevron ( ) officially entered Guinea-Bissau's offshore sector in November 2025 through a landmark agreement to operate Blocks 5B and 6B. The move marks a significant expansion of Chevron's West African exploration portfolio, strengthening its presence across one of the continent's most promising frontier regions. As such, Dr. Dehghan and Eng. Attaba's participation exemplifies OPEC's growing engagement with the rapidly developing energy markets of the MSGBC basin, where major oil, gas and hydrogen projects are reshaping the regional energy landscape.

This year's edition marks a moment of historic progress across the region. Senegal has emerged as an oil producing nation, with first oil from the 100,000-barrel-per-day Sangomar field ( ) achieving first oil in June 2024. Production forecasts for 2025 have since been revised upward to 34.5 million barrels, up from the previous forecast of 20.53 million barrels. Meanwhile, Mauritania and Senegal recently achieved first gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project in December 2024 – followed by its first LNG export in April 2025 – strengthening the countries' integrated gas-to-power strategies and domestic refining capabilities.

Meanwhile, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry are intensifying exploration efforts to attract investment. Chevron's entry into Guinea-Bissau, ongoing data acquisition campaigns in Mauritania and Guinea-Conakry and new partnerships across the basin mark a rising confidence in the MSGBC region's frontier potential.

As such, Dr. Dehghan, who plays a key role in analyzing global oil supply dynamics within OPEC's Research Division, is well-positioned to offer insights into production forecasts and market trends while contributing to discussions on new production and export milestones across the basin. Furthermore, Eng. Attaba – a leading voice in refining and downstream analysis at OPEC – regularly represents the OPEC Secretariat at international forums, providing expertise on the medium- and long-term outlook for the downstream sector.

“Having OPEC representatives join the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference underscores the basin's growing significance in global energy discussions. Their insights will provide valuable context as the region transitions from exploration to large-scale production and export. This engagement reflects OPEC's recognition of the MSGBC basin as one of Africa's most dynamic emerging energy frontiers,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital & Power.

