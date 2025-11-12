Food Lion Offers Complete Thanksgiving Meal That Feeds 10 People For Under $4 Per Person

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help families enjoy a delicious meal and prioritize holiday moments, Food Lion is offering an affordable Thanksgiving meal that doesn't stretch their budgets. From Nov. 12-27, 2025, customers can purchase ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal for under $40*, available in stores or through Food Lion To Go.

The meal serves 10 people and includes all the holiday essentials, including a 14-lb frozen turkey, classic sides and desserts. Customers can enjoy stuffing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans and two Mrs. Smith's pies topped with whipped cream.

Food Lion makes it easy to save even more through its MVP customer loyalty program, which includes Shop & Earn personalized monthly rewards, allowing customers to stretch their grocery budgets further by purchasing qualified items and earning rewards while shopping in-store or online.

“Thanksgiving is a special time for our neighbors to gather and create lasting memories,” said Geoff Waldau, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Food Lion.“Our goal is to make it as easy and affordable as possible for families to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal. By offering our customers a list of suggested items to build a meal under $40 along with Food Lion To Go options and MVP savings, we're helping them nourish their families while saving time and money during one of the busiest seasons of the year."

Food Lion's Thanksgiving Meal Includes: