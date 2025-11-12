Food Lion Offers Complete Thanksgiving Meal That Feeds 10 People For Under $4 Per Person
|Item & Quantity
|Weight / Size
|1 Frozen Turkey
|14 lb.
|2 Cans Green Giant Corn
|15 oz.
|2 Cans Green Giant Green Beans
|14 oz.
|1 Can Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup
|10 oz.
|1 Bag Food Lion French Fried Onions
|6 oz.
|2 Boxes Stove Top Stuffing Mix
|6 oz.
|2 Boxes Food Lion Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese
|14 oz.
|1 Bag Fresh Cranberries
|12 oz.
|1 Bag Sweet Potatoes
|4 lb.
|2 Packets Food Lion Turkey Gravy Mix
|12 oz.
|1 Tetra Pack Swanson Chicken Broth
|32 oz.
|1 Pack Food Lion Hawaiian Rolls
|12 count
|2 Frozen Mrs. Smith's Pies
|35 oz.
|1 Container Frozen Food Lion Whipped Topping
|8 oz.
To learn more, visit foodlion/pages/thanksgiving-meal.
* Estimated price and serving size are based on the exact ingredients and quantities listed. MVP Card and digital coupons for eligible items must be clipped to receive the $40 price”. Pricing effective Nov. 12–27, 2025; totals may vary by product availability and location.About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit
|CONTACTS:
| Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
...
