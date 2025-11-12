Firstbank Maintains Strong Financial Position And Growth Momentum Through Third Quarter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank continues to champion financial discipline and initiatives that strengthen the local community

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on“banking for good,” announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank reported the following:



Net income was $216.4 million

Total deposits were $23.2 billion

Net loans were $16 billion Total assets were $26.7 billion

FirstBank's net income experienced a 37 percent increase year-over-year from $157.65 million in Q3 2024 to $216.42 million in Q3 2025.

In addition, the bank announced an agreement to be acquired by PNC one of the largest diversified financial institutions in the U.S. The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is anticipated to close in early 2026.

“For decades, FirstBank has been proud to serve Colorado and Arizona with a strong community focus, deep customer relationships and dedicated commitment to our employees,” said Kevin Classen, CEO of FirstBank.“In PNC, we have found a partner that not only values this legacy but is committed to building on it. Their scale, technology and breadth of financial services will allow us to offer even more to our customers, while ensuring that our employees and communities continue to thrive."

After conversion (the process of moving FirstBank's operations and systems to PNC's), Kevin Classen will serve as PNC's Colorado Regional President and Mountain Territory Executive, which includes Arizona and Utah. PNC has also committed to retaining FirstBank's branch network, its branch network's local leadership and all its customer-facing roles across retail locations.

In the interim, FirstBank will continue to advance important community initiatives including Colorado Gives Day (December 9), an annual online giving movement that has raised over $500 million in total for local nonprofits. Along with Colorado Gives Foundation, FirstBank helped launch Colorado Gives Day in 2010 and has been the corporate partner ever since.

FirstBank also hosted its annual 'FirstBank Fiestas,' bringing together communities across Colorado and Arizona to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The bilingual events featured culturally inspired food and live entertainment for customers and community members.

