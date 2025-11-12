Wendy Wilkins, Acclaimed Filmmaker, Brings Her Powerful Crime Thriller To The American Film Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Multi-talented actress, writer, director, and filmmaker Wendy Wilkins is making her directorial debut and will be showcased to international buyers (through VMI) at the American Film Market (AFM) with her feature, the emotionally charged thriller“Death on the Border.” Held November 11–16 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, AFM is the premier global marketplace where the film industry converges to acquire, finance, and launch films to audiences worldwide.

“Death on the Border” is a gripping thriller that blends intense suspense with urgent social relevance. Starring Eric Roberts and Danny Trejo, the film confronts the critical issue of child trafficking while exploring themes of female empowerment, survival, and justice. The story combines emotional depth with cinematic momentum, delivering a powerful viewing experience that resonates with audiences.

“With Death on the Border, I wanted to create more than a thriller,” Wilkins says.“I wanted to highlight critical global issues while delivering an empowering message for women. This story is personal, and I'm honored to share it with audiences worldwide.”

Eric Roberts praised Wilkins' directorial approach, calling her“one of the best directors [he] has worked with,” and acknowledging her intuitive leadership and clarity of vision on set.

“My years as a police officer in Australia shaped the way I see people, justice, and the human cost of violence,” Wilkins says.“That experience informed the authenticity and emotional depth of Death on the Border. I didn't just want to tell a story, I wanted to tell the truth behind it.”

“Death on the Border” is currently available on both Amazon Prime Video and Tubi

Watch on Amazon Prime:

Watch on Tubi:

This week, Wilkins will attend AFM in person, where "Death on the Border" is being presented to buyers through VMI International, and will also introduce her growing slate of new projects.

Leading the lineup is "Bless-ed," a bold, satirical dark-comedy western that blends irreverent humor with a heartfelt message about personal freedom.

“Bless-ed is a satirical dark-comedy western with a bit of Blazing Saddles irreverence and the soulful humor of O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” Wilkins explains.“I was inspired to write it after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We are still fighting, always, for our personal freedoms. I wanted to explore that struggle with humor, grit, and heart.”

Wilkins will also highlight "Sex, Love & Cops," a scripted television series based on her #1 bestselling Kindle crime memoir. Drawn from her five years as a young police officer, the series offers a raw, intimate, and darkly humorous exploration of the emotional and personal complexities of life on the force.

Recent Praise for“Death on the Border”

“Massive congratulations on Death On The Border!!! What a huge feat!! Beautiful and sad story. Definitely needs to be shared with the world. It was so beautifully shot and you had some killer locations. Loved seeing you in there as Adele too - you look fab!!”

- Filmmaker Ella B.

“Wendy! I LOVED your film. I loved the characters, and I'm sending the title to my lifelong friends - many of them children of police officers. I know they will love it too.”

- Debbie Craig, Author

About Wendy Wilkins

Wendy Wilkins is an actress, author, and filmmaker known for emotionally grounded storytelling and a dynamic creative voice. She recently appeared in a three-episode principal role on“The Young and the Restless,” working alongside Emmy-winner Eileen Davidson, whom she credits as a profound artistic inspiration. Originally from Australia, Wilkins previously served as a police officer and as Melbourne's #1 realtor, bringing authenticity, empathy, and depth to every project she creates.

