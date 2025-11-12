EAM Jaishankar Attends G7 Session On Maritime Security In Canada

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar attended a special session on maritime security on Wednesday, along with other G7 foreign ministers in Niagara, Canada.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a picture of the maritime security session on X, featuring EAM Jaishankar and other foreign ministers.

Rubio also wrote in the post,“From the Gulf of America to the Pacific, safe and open waterways are the backbone of the American economy, carrying U.S. products to markets around the world. We engaged in important discussions with @G7 partners today on more coordination in support of U.S. efforts to increase maritime security.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Rubio, where the US Secretary of State offered his condolences on the loss of lives in the Delhi blast on Monday.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X,“Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UK and Germany.

India is participating in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under the Canadian presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia and South Korea. The two-day event focuses on global security, economic resilience, energy cooperation and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar's meeting with Rubio comes days after US President Donald Trump said that the US is very close to signing a trade agreement with India.

“We are making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past...We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We're getting close...I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that's good for everybody,” Trump said on Monday.