Lob Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Appointments Of CFO, CPO And CRO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With New Leadership, Lob Builds Foundation for Its Next Phase of Growth, Expanding On Its Customer Base of over 12,000 Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lob, the direct mail automation and logistics platform that brings the power of digital to direct mail, today announced three senior executive appointments to its leadership team. Together, they bring decades of leadership experience growing technology companies across finance, product and revenue.

"As Lob enters its next phase of growth, adding world-class leadership in finance, product and revenue is a critical step," said Ryan Ferrier, CEO of Lob. "David, Raji and Paul each bring unique expertise in scaling technology companies, and together they'll help us deliver even greater value to customers while continuing to modernize direct mail for the digital age.”

The new appointments to Lob's executive team include:



David Pickel, chief financial officer: Pickel brings over 15 years of financial and operational leadership experience, having scaled companies from pre-revenue to pre-IPO status while balancing profitability and sustaining high growth. Before Lob, he served as CFO at Postscript, ShipBob and Avant. At Lob, Pickel focuses on capital allocation, operational excellence and building high-performing teams to maximize enterprise value.



Raji Bedi, chief product officer: Bedi has spent over 15 years scaling B2B SaaS companies, leading global product and engineering organizations at companies including ShipBob and Salesforce. As ShipBob's CPO, he scaled its product team and product offerings during a period of high growth. Bedi specializes in guiding companies through complex growth phases, enabling product teams to scale with focus, clarity and customer-centricity.

Paul Rosen, chief revenue officer: Rosen brings more than two decades of sales and revenue leadership across fintech, logistics and SaaS. Before joining Lob, he served as global CRO at ShipBob, where he helped scale the company and was recognized as Selling Power's "CRO of the Year" for Logistics and Fulfillment in 2022. He has also held senior leadership roles at CoverWallet and OnDeck, where he grew sales more than 40-fold in six years and helped take the company public on the NYSE. At Lob, Rosen oversees go-to-market strategy across sales, partnerships, marketing, and customer success.



“I'm joining Lob at a pivotal time in the company's trajectory and will focus on shaping our technological roadmap to meet the needs of our growing customer base,” said Bedi.“Lob has already proven the power of bringing digital agility to direct mail, and our new product, Postal IQ, drives innovation and customer value by delivering mail faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost.”

As an industry-leading direct mail automation platform, Lob is transforming how businesses connect with customers at scale. By combining nationwide print production, smart routing and digital integrations, Lob enables teams to create, send and track personalized mail campaigns with the speed, precision and measurability of digital channels.

For more information on Lob and available job opportunities, please visit .

About Lob

Lob is a direct mail automation platform founded in 2013 that brings the power of digital to direct mail. With its nationwide Print Delivery Network (PDN) and end-to-end automated platform, Lob enables businesses to build personalized, high-quality direct mail programs at scale. Marketing, product and operations teams can automate campaigns, connect direct and digital channels and optimize performance through real-time measurement. Named Mail Service Provider of the Year in 2024 by the National Postal Forum and winner of Postman's Best API award of 2024, Lob is trusted by more than 12,000 brands, including L'Occitane, Ro and Simplisafe. Learn more at lob and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Delia Mendoza

Lob

...

(310) 5009273

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: