Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Half-Yearly Report
|31 August 2025
|31 August 2024
|28 February 2025
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|49.2p
|51.5p
|50.2p
|Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation
|82.65p
|79.9p
|81.15p
|Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid)
|131.85p
|131.4p
|131.35p
|Net assets (£'000)
|158,454
|162,172
|156,822
Dividend
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.25p per share which will be paid on 30 January 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 9 January 2026. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.6% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2025, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.5p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company's NAV per share.
The Half-yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: .
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
