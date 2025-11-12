Virtu Financial Congratulates 2025 Women In Finance Award Recipients Gabriella Gambino And Julie Feng

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, is proud to announce that Gabriella Gambino and Julie Feng have been recognized at the Markets Media's Women in Finance Americas Awards.

Gabriella Gambino, recipient of the Rising Star award, has established herself as a versatile and dedicated professional, contributing to teams across equities analytics, business development, and fixed income sales during her career at Virtu. Her curiosity and strong communication skills have earned her recognition as a trusted and valued team member.

Julie Feng, honored for Individual Achievement, brings a decade of experience at Virtu and a proven record of commitment to clients and colleagues. Her leadership on complex onboarding initiatives and her collaborative, detail-oriented approach has strengthened client relationships and driven new business opportunities.

“Gabriella and Julie embody the talent, work ethic, and collaborative spirit that define Virtu,” said Keith Casuccio, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services, Business Strategy and Sales.“We're proud to see their achievements recognized and look forward to their continued success.”

Virtu also congratulates Kelly Pratko, Kirra Peery, and Nicole Malloy, who were shortlisted for awards this year in recognition of their dedication, and positive impact across the firm.

Virtu extends its appreciation to all nominees for their continued excellence and contributions to both the firm and the broader financial community.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

...

...

