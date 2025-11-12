Lumara's VISO LED Face Mask Supports Clearer Skin And Brings Professional Red Light Therapy Into The Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Discoloration, uneven tone, and texture changes are common skin concerns that can influence confidence and self-image. Many individuals turn to spa treatments, multi-step product routines, or prescription solutions in hopes of improving the appearance of their skin. Developed by Lumara Systems Founder and CTO Bill Wiedemann, the VISO LED Face Mask uses 470 closely spaced micro-LEDs to provide 100% coverage, unlike typical at-home LED masks that offer 5% to 15% coverage.

To purchase a VISO LED Face Mask, click here: products/VISO

“Skin concerns often influence how people feel day-to-day,” Wiedemann says.“The VISO LED Face Mask supports clearer, more even-looking skin in a way that is simple to incorporate into everyday life.”

The Science Behind VISO

LED (light-emitting diode) therapy has been used in professional skincare for years. Different wavelengths of light interact with the skin's natural processes. The VISO LED Face Mask uses visible, 660-nanometer red light to support the skin's natural repair response. This can help improve the appearance of dark marks, uneven tone, and texture, while gradually encouraging a brighter, smoother complexion.

The at-home market is growing rapidly, yet many LED face masks deliver limited results due to low light intensity, widely spaced LEDs, or designs that are uncomfortable for consistent use.

“Other LED masks provide widely spaced LEDs creating spotty coverage,” Wiedemann explains.“We designed VISO's lighting system to ensure 100% coverage."

Users Describe Noticeable Changes

"I love this mask. I am an absolute believer! I'm only a few weeks into use, and my skin looks brighter and more even. The change has been noticeable."

"It's only been a few weeks, and I can see a visible improvement in tone and smoothness. The light is definitely stronger and more evenly distributed than my previous mask. Using it once a day has already made a difference."

The VISO LED Face Mask requires only a few minutes of daily use, making it a realistic addition to any routine.

Reported Benefits Include:

-- A more even and balanced skin tone

-- Smoother, more refined skin texture

-- A brighter overall complexion

-- improvement in skin discolorations

-- Increased comfort in one's natural appearance

“Confidence often begins with how we feel in our own skin,” Wiedemann notes.“By making full-face LED therapy accessible at home, VISO provides improvements that you, your family, and your friends will notice."

About Lumara Systems

Founded in 2016 by wellness technology developer Bill Wiedemann, Lumara Systems is a beauty-technology company focused on creating thoughtful, science-informed skincare tools for everyday use. Lumara's flagship device, the VISO LED Face Mask, combines visible red light wavelengths with a full-face illumination design to help achieve smoother, more even-toned skin. The company emphasizes accessibility, comfort, and real-world results, helping individuals incorporate professional-grade skincare into their daily routines.

For more information about Lumara's VISO LED Face Mask, follow this link: products/VISO