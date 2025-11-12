Verkkokauppa Oyj: Acquisition Of Own Shares On 12 November 2025
|Date
|12 November 2025
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|VERK
|Amount, shares
|17,563
|Average price/share (EUR)
|4.0164
|Total cost (EUR)
|70,540.03
After the acquisitions Oyj holds a total of 233,430 treasury shares.
On behalf of Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
For more information, please contact:
Jesper Blomster, Oyj
is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
