Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BOUYGUES : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


2025-11-12 12:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 12/11/2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 7 November 2025.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2025

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 November 2025 FR0000120503 45,500 39.8535 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

Attachment

  • 02_Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues_12_11_2025

