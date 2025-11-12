Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 45 - 2025


2025-11-12 12:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from November 03rd to November 07th 2025
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		 Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 122,60000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/11/2025 FR0010259150 1000 122,59820 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 122,40000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/11/2025 FR0010259150 2400 122,29083 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/11/2025 FR0010259150 500 123,60000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/11/2025 FR0010259150 800 123,56250 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 123,70000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/11/2025 FR0010259150 2400 122,55042 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 123,30000 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/11/2025 FR0010259150 1000 123,45000 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 123,20000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/11/2025 FR0010259150 2361 123,81512 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/11/2025 FR0010259150 315 122,41905 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/11/2025 FR0010259150 481 122,40104 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/11/2025 FR0010259150 200 122,30000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/11/2025 FR0010259150 2400 122,66088 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/11/2025 FR0010259150 348 122,76897 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/11/2025 FR0010259150 863 122,96825 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/11/2025 FR0010259150 300 123,00000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/11/2025 FR0010259150 2204 123,05957 XPAR
19072 122,92660

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

