United States Mint Hosts Historic Ceremonial Strike For Final Production Of The Circulating One-Cent Coin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) hosted a ceremonial strike event today at its Philadelphia facility where Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent struck the final, circulating one-cent coin (penny). The event marks the official end of the penny's 232-year production run as a circulating coin.

“Today the Mint celebrates 232 years of penny manufacturing,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Mint Director.“While general production concludes today, the penny's legacy lives on. As its usage in commerce continues to evolve, its significance in America's story will endure.”

The penny, first authorized by the Coinage Act of 1792, has long played a role in daily American life-from the earliest days of the U.S. economy to the present. However, economic and production factors, combined with evolving consumer behavior, have made its continued production unsustainable. Over the past decade, the cost of producing each penny has risen from 1.42 cents to 3.69 cents per penny.

While circulating production has ceased, the penny remains legal tender. There are an estimated 300 billion pennies in circulation-far exceeding the amount needed for commerce. Retailers and other businesses can continue to price goods and services in one-cent increments.

The Mint will continue to produce numismatic versions of the penny in limited quantities for historical and collector purposes.

Refer to the Mint's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document for more information.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

