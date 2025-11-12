Museum Of Graffiti Debuts 'Origins' And Jonone's 'El Tiguere' For Miami Art Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Museum of Graffiti will mark its sixth anniversary during Miami Art Week with a complete overhaul of its exhibitions, anchored by two major presentations: Origins, a new semi‐permanent exhibition tracing graffiti's journey from New York City streets and subways to global recognition, and El Tiguere, a solo exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist JonOne. The museum's outdoor interactive patio also returns with daily demos, brand activations, and music connecting the Museum of Graffiti, The Art of Hip Hop, and The Private Gallery.

Origins begins with an immersive“vintage hardware store” that doubles as a functioning paint shop stocked exclusively with Rust‐O, Rust‐Oleum's new spray paint line made for artists. The exhibition then spotlights rare paintings by United Graffiti Artists members PHASE2, FLINT 707, SNAKE 1, and COCO144-works not seen since their 1973 debut, marking one of the earliest moments graffiti entered the gallery.

“Tracking down rare artifacts like this was always part of our mission so that the true history of graffiti can be shared in the most authentic way,” said Allison Freidin, co‐founder of the Museum of Graffiti.

Running alongside Origins, El Tiguere looks at JonOne's unmistakable hand-dripping paint, vibrant color, and motion-through a lens of grit and resilience (the title comes from Dominican street slang). For the first time in Miami, the museum will house a working studio inside the building where JonOne will create in real time; on opening day, visitors can witness a special live performance by the artist.

“I have been following Jon's artistic journey since the 1980s in New York City, and I marvel at what he has accomplished with his signature tag. Once vilified, we now celebrate his artistic genius,” said Alan Ket, co‐founder and curator of the Museum of Graffiti.

From December 3–5, 2025, the museum and patio are open 12 pm–6 pm with a ticketed full‐experience priced at $25. Ongoing features include Truist Bank's ART ATM dispensing free limited‐edition giclées by TATS CRU; Daily Rust‐O Dem‐O's with head‐to‐head aerosol battles; Modelo's Open Bar & 1 pm Drop of the Day; complimentary one‐of‐one T‐shirts from AS Colour customized by 4SAKN CBS; DryWater mocktails; and craft cocktails with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. Programming is subject to change.

Event details: Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127; Dec 3–5, 12–6 pm; $25 ticket for the full campus experience connecting the Museum of Graffiti, The Art of Hip Hop, and The Private Gallery.

About the Artist – JonOne

Harlem‐born JonOne (John Andrew Perello) co‐founded the 156 All Starz in 1984, relocated to Paris in 1987, and developed a studio practice that bridges action painting and abstract expressionism. His collaborations include Air France, Guerlain, and Lacoste; in 2015, he received the Légion d'honneur from the French Republic.

About the Museum of Graffiti

Founded in 2019 in Miami's Wynwood district, the Museum of Graffiti is the world's first museum dedicated to the preservation, exhibition, and celebration of graffiti art through exhibitions, programs, and education.