The Africa24 Group offers you: UK-Francophone West and Central African Trade and Investment Forum

From 12 to 13 November 2025, the AFRICA24 Group ( ) will provide exceptional coverage of the UK-Francophone West and Central African Trade and Investment Forum 2025, a key event that acts as a catalyst for deeply transformative agreements with a concrete and significant impact on the lives of people in Francophone Africa.

The 2025 forum marks an important milestone in the evolution of the WCAF, which will welcome more than 800 delegates to Lomé, Togo, for what will be the most comprehensive and important summit on trade and investment for French-speaking West and Central Africa.

WCAF 2025: A major two-day event:



12 November: Opening ceremony and country workshops 13 November: Round tables and Awards of Excellence

About the UK-Francophone West and Central African Trade and Investment Forum:

The UK-Francophone West and Central African Trade and Investment Forum (WCAF IV), being held in Lomé, Togo, is a leading platform that has generated more than US$2 billion in trade and investment since 2022. Following several successful editions in London, WCAF IV brings together more than 800 delegates, with the support of the British and Togolese governments and partners such as Benin, Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire. For two days, it will be the nerve centre for business leaders and political leaders from West and Central Africa, fostering partnerships, addressing economic challenges and providing actionable insights for sustainable growth.

The Africa24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch 'UK-Francophone West and Central African Trade and Investment Forum' live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at:



AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform. On which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

Africa24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

Contact:

Communication Department – Africa24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: ...

Tél.: +237 694 90 99 88

ABOUT THE AFRICA24 GROUP:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with Africa24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more....

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment:



AFRICA24 TV: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

AFRICA24 English: Leading African news source exclusively in English.

AFRICA24 Infinity: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport: Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers)... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.