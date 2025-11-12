Dubai Chambers Announces First U.S. Office In New York, Strengthening U.S.-Dubai Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone launch at Dubai Business Forum – USA signals Dubai's commitment to supporting American businesses and fostering global growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Chambers today announced the opening of its first representative office in the United States, located in New York City. The launch underscores Dubai Chambers' commitment to strengthening economic ties and expanding trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and the United States. The new office will serve as a dedicated platform to support U.S. businesses and investors with direct access to Dubai, offering market intelligence, regulatory guidance, strategic introductions, and tailored business matchmaking services.

The announcement was made during today's Dubai Business Forum – USA, held in New York and organized by Dubai Chambers, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council as supporting partners.

“Dubai and the United States have built robust economic and trade relations founded on decades of productive cooperation and mutual trust. The launch of our new office and hosting the Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York today mark strategic milestones that will unlock new paths for investment and build high-value, sustainable partnerships with the American business community,” said H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers.“These steps will help attract quality investment into priority sectors, reinforce the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and advance the shared economic interests of both Dubai and the United States.”

At Dubai Business Forum – USA, Dubai Chambers led its largest international delegation to date, featuring over 80 leaders from Dubai's business community.

“This underlines our shared commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties and exploring new paths for innovation. Through this forum, we aim to strengthen that partnership and open new doors for American businesses to expand globally from Dubai,” added H.E. Al Mansoori.

Dubai and the U.S. enjoy strong and growing economic relations. The U.S. ranked as Dubai's fourth largest trading partner in 2024, with non-oil trade reaching AED 116.4 billion (USD 31.7 billion), recording year-on-year growth of 10%.

By the end of September 2025, 3,690 American companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, including 787 new members since January. U.S. investments in Dubai reached USD 21.7 billion during the 10-year period from 2015 to 2024, with the U.S. accounting for 35% of total FDI inflows into Dubai during H1 2025 only.

The new office in New York further expands the global network of Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which now operates more than 35 offices worldwide. The chamber's international presence plays a key role in supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the United States and beyond, while assisting American businesses in leveraging Dubai as a launchpad into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Other expert speakers at today's forum include Jared Cohen (Goldman Sachs), Arshad Ghafur (Bank of America), Jose Minaya (BNY), Dr. Marwan AlZarouni (Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism), and Anthony O'Sullivan (EY), speaking about global investment trends, digital innovation, the power of artificial intelligence, sustainable growth and the expanding opportunities for U.S. companies in Dubai.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity advancing Dubai's vision as a leading global business hub by empowering companies, delivering innovative services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three distinct entities - the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy - now operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella.

Media Contacts:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications, +97142028537

...

Nicholas Fox

Sloane & Company

...