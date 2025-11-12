Florida Growth Spotlight: Three Investment Properties By 'The Landman' David Bryant, CCIM - RE/MAX Commercial

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Florida's growth story continues to captivate investors around the world, and industry leader David Bryant, CCIM - widely known as“The Landman” - is unveiling three distinct commercial opportunities that define what makes Central Florida a powerhouse in real estate.

From a beloved 51-year Ocala institution to 70 acres of prime development land, and a high-traffic restaurant property along U.S. 441, these listings combine history, performance, and future potential - a rare portfolio of both legacy and growth.

1. Shores Hardware – 51 Years of Heritage and Steady Returns

9594 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34472

A cornerstone of the Ocala community since 1973, Shores Hardware is more than a store - it's a trusted name and a thriving, turn-key business ready for its next chapter. Offered as a complete business and real estate package, this opportunity delivers immediate revenue, loyal clientele, and additional income streams.

Established: 51 years in continuous operation



Net Revenue: Approximately $250,000 annually



Additional Income: Over $5,000+ per month from on-site rentals (including food-truck space, two work bays, and truck parking/storage)



Type: Owner-operator or investor opportunity



With deep roots in the community and multiple income sources, Shores Hardware offers the stability of a proven business and the versatility of a smart investment.

“It's rare to find a business with such enduring local goodwill and consistent performance,” says Bryant.“You're not just buying a property - you're buying a 51-year reputation.”

2. Whispering Hills Project – 70 Acres of Prime Development Land Adjacent to New 2,600-Home Golf Community

Howey-in-the-Hills / Leesburg, FL

At the crossroads of opportunity and growth lies the Whispering Hills Project - an expansive 70-acre development site perfectly positioned near one of Central Florida's most dynamic new master-planned golf course communities in Howey-in-the-Hills.

The property represents a rare large-scale opportunity for builders, developers, and investors looking to participate in the explosive growth of Lake County.

Total Acreage: 70 acres of contiguous land



Annexation: Pending annexation into the City of Leesburg within 60–90 days



Zoning Potential: Up to four homes per acre post-annexation



Infrastructure: Commercial-grade well tapping the Upper Florida Aquifer, on-site power, gated entry, and future city water access



Features: Golf course frontage, elevated views, and adjacency to the planned 2,600-home Whispering Hills master community



Financing: Flexible owner financing available for qualified buyers



With direct proximity to the new golf development and the growing Leesburg–Howey corridor, Whispering Hills stands as one of the region's most strategic residential land investments.

“This is a large-scale opportunity in one of the fastest-growing areas of Central Florida,” Bryant explains.“Whispering Hills offers the location, scale, and timing that serious developers look for.”

3. Prime Restaurant Property – High-Visibility Asset on U.S. Highway 441/27

3170 US Highway 441/27, Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Situated along one of Florida's busiest traffic arteries, this standalone restaurant property delivers premier exposure and infrastructure for immediate or future use.

Traffic Exposure: Over 38,000 vehicles daily



Lot Size: More than one-third acre



Capacity: Seats approximately 100 guests



Included: Building, land, all fixtures, kitchen equipment, and furnishings (excluding select beverage equipment)



Zoning: Commercial – ideal for restaurant or retail use



Financing: Owner financing available



The property's exceptional visibility and strong market growth make it an ideal acquisition for operators or investors seeking a high-traffic retail location with immediate functionality.

About David Bryant, CCIM –“The Landman”

With decades of experience and an unmatched record in commercial real estate, David Bryant, CCIM, is recognized throughout Florida and beyond as“The Landman.” Known for connecting buyers and sellers with unique investment opportunities, Bryant brings expertise, integrity, and energy to every transaction.

“Florida is leading the way in growth, and opportunities like these are the foundation of that story,” says Bryant.“From legacy businesses to large-scale development sites, this is where tomorrow's value is being built today.”

