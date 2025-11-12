BJP Leaders Land In Manipur Amid Govt Formation Buzz

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 12 (IANS) Two senior central BJP leaders arrived in Imphal on Wednesday and held a series of meetings with state party leaders and MLAs, fuelling speculation about the possible formation of a new government in Manipur, which has been under President's Rule since February 13 following prolonged ethnic violence.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh and the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra reached Imphal and held several meetings with state leaders, office bearers, and legislators at the party's state headquarters.

A party leader said that in the presence of Santhosh and Patra, state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi chaired an extensive meeting with state office bearers, spokespersons, Morcha presidents, district presidents, and mandal presidents.

“The meeting focused on organisational strengthening, leadership coordination, and enhancing grassroots outreach,” the leader said.

The leader, requesting anonymity, added that during their three-day visit, Santhosh and Patra are expected to meet community representatives and leaders from various groups to understand the grassroots situation.

Santhosh and Patra are also likely to hold one-on-one interactions with MLAs and submit a detailed report on the political and ground situation to the party's national leadership.

Closed-door meetings with MLAs who had earlier supported the BJP government led by former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh are also likely to be held to discuss leadership options, political realignments, and the feasibility of forming an interim government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

A separate round table interaction with eminent personalities was also held at a hotel in Imphal.

“The discussion between the visiting BJP central leaders and eminent personalities highlighted key perspectives on socio-political developments and the collective role in advancing Manipur's growth and harmony,” the BJP leader said.

Last month, 26 BJP MLAs, including Biren Singh, had met Santhosh and Patra in New Delhi and urged the party leadership to“install a popular government” in Manipur, expressing readiness to resume governance as a united team.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh, who resigned on February 9, just four days before President's Rule was imposed, recently said that all BJP legislators in Manipur remain united in their efforts to form a popular government in the state.

He maintained that the process of government formation is already underway, while refraining from commenting on individual opinions expressed by legislators.

Expressing concern over the plight of violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in relief camps, Singh had stressed the urgent need to address their problems and improve their living conditions.

“There is a demand from the public and from our side that we want to resolve the issues of the displaced people and others. Their problems can only be solved if a popular government is formed,” Singh said recently.

He asserted that restoring a stable and representative government is crucial to tackling the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the state.

“Once a popularly elected government is established, the problems of the displaced families and other issues of the state would be the government's top priority,” he added.