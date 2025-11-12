Landsbankinn Hf.: Clean-Up Redemption Notice
Further information is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin () where the bonds are listed.
This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“ MAR”). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment