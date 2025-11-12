BYD Delivers The New SEALION 7 INTER EDITION To FC Internazionale Milano



Limited-edition series features exclusive design and customisation

'Nerazzurri' colours feature in exterior and interior revisions Dedicated Inter graphics on infotainment system



BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of New-Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has delivered a dedicated fleet of cars to FC Internazionale Milano (Inter) as part of its three-year strategic partnership with the club as Global Automotive Partner.

MILAN, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a ceremony in the iconic football club's home city of Milan, leading Inter players Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Luis Henrique were able to admire and take delivery of their assigned vehicles. And the handover marked the world debut of a new model: the new SEALION 7 INTER EDITION, a special limited-edition series created in partnership with FC Internazionale Milano. The project celebrates the meeting of technological innovation and sporting spirit, reinterpreting the Nerazzurri identity in automotive terms, with exclusive customisations.

The SEALION 7 INTER EDITION stands out with its distinctive design, combining a metallic-black body with a full-black interior, embellished with refined details in Inter's signature blue colour. The club's official logo is integrated into the wireless charging base, while the front and rear headrests feature crafted high-relief embroidery in light-grey yarn.

The blue stitching that runs across the dashboard, steering wheel, centre tunnel, door panels, seats, and dedicated floor mats echoes Inter's iconic colours, enhanced by a black and blue central band on each seat, and blue brake calipers.

The new model also features exclusive alloy wheels – 21-inch items for the Excellence AWD version and 20-inch for the Comfort RWD – and in a further distinctive touch, dedicated Inter graphics welcome the driver when the infotainment system is turned on.

The SEALION 7 INTER EDITION retains all the BYD technology that has made the model a benchmark among new-generation electric SUVs. Smooth performance, extended range, fast charging, and intelligent driver-assistance systems combine with premium onboard comfort for a driving experience that blends excitement and innovation.

The new SEALION 7 INTER EDITION will be available in two configurations: the Comfort RWD version and the Excellence AWD. In addition, there will be a special offer for Inter Club members, demonstrating BYD's strong ties with the club and its supporters. Available through the official BYD network, the special series includes 250 unique models, with the possibility of extending production based on demand from Nerazzurri fans.

