Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Databook (Q4, 2025 Update): Size & Forecast By Value & Volume Across 100+ Kpis And Key Verticals - Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth

The embedded finance market in Malaysia is set to grow significantly, with an expected annual increase of 23% to reach US$6.55 billion by 2025. Demonstrating robust growth, the market achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% between 2021-2025, and forecasts suggest a continued CAGR of 16.3% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is anticipated to expand from its 2024 value of US$5.33 billion to approximately US$12 billion.

Report Scope

This comprehensive analysis of Malaysia's embedded finance industry spans five major sectors: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It includes over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) such as transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance metrics.

Business models are dissected into platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entities, while distribution is segmented into own and third-party platforms across end-use markets like e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, and the gig economy. This segmentation presents a thorough quantitative perspective on market size, operational efficiency, risk, customer behavior, and user experience.

The report employs best-practice research methodologies, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to uncover emerging business and investment opportunities.

Key Insights:

Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Total Transaction Value

Number of Transactions Average Value per Transaction

Financial Performance Indicators



Total Revenue Average Revenue per Transaction/Product

Key Metrics



Operational Efficiency: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate, Average Processing Time

Quality & Risk: Fraud Rate, Error Rate

Customer Behavior: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate User Experience: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order Size

Embedded Payments Market Dynamics



Total Payment Value and Growth Outlook Transaction Trends and Average Revenue

Embedded Lending Market Dynamics



Loan Disbursement Value and Trends Credit Quality Metrics: Delinquency Rate, Approval Rate, Default Rate

Embedded Insurance Market Dynamics



Gross Written Premium (GWP) Policy Metrics: Renewal Rate, Claims Ratio

Embedded Banking and Investments Market Dynamics



Total Deposits, Account Fee Revenue Investment Returns & User Dynamics: Total Assets Under Management

