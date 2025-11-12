Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Databook (Q4, 2025 Update): Size & Forecast By Value & Volume Across 100+ Kpis And Key Verticals - Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The embedded finance market in Malaysia is set to grow significantly, with an expected annual increase of 23% to reach US$6.55 billion by 2025. Demonstrating robust growth, the market achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% between 2021-2025, and forecasts suggest a continued CAGR of 16.3% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is anticipated to expand from its 2024 value of US$5.33 billion to approximately US$12 billion.
Report Scope
This comprehensive analysis of Malaysia's embedded finance industry spans five major sectors: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It includes over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) such as transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance metrics.
Business models are dissected into platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entities, while distribution is segmented into own and third-party platforms across end-use markets like e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, and the gig economy. This segmentation presents a thorough quantitative perspective on market size, operational efficiency, risk, customer behavior, and user experience.
The report employs best-practice research methodologies, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to uncover emerging business and investment opportunities.
Key Insights:
Malaysia Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics
Total Transaction Value Number of Transactions Average Value per Transaction
Financial Performance Indicators
Total Revenue Average Revenue per Transaction/Product
Key Metrics
Operational Efficiency: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate, Average Processing Time Quality & Risk: Fraud Rate, Error Rate Customer Behavior: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate User Experience: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order Size
Embedded Payments Market Dynamics
Total Payment Value and Growth Outlook Transaction Trends and Average Revenue
Embedded Lending Market Dynamics
Loan Disbursement Value and Trends Credit Quality Metrics: Delinquency Rate, Approval Rate, Default Rate
Embedded Insurance Market Dynamics
Gross Written Premium (GWP) Policy Metrics: Renewal Rate, Claims Ratio
Embedded Banking and Investments Market Dynamics
Total Deposits, Account Fee Revenue Investment Returns & User Dynamics: Total Assets Under Management
Reasons to Buy
Access over 100 KPIs for a comprehensive market analysis Data across all finance verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, investments Granular segmentation by business and distribution models, and product types Coverage across B2C end-use markets Insights into operational efficiency, quality & risk, monetization, customer behavior, and user experience
