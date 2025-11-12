Veterinary Medical Devices And Supplies Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: $3.6 Bn Opportunities In Emerging Economies, And Favorable Government Initiatives For Animal Health Welfare
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|569
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Pet Ownership Rates Increase in Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure Advancements in Veterinary Technology Growing Awareness About Zoonotic Diseases Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners
Restraints
- High Cost of Veterinary Equipment Limited Reimbursement Policies
Opportunities
- High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies Favorable Government Initiatives for Animal Health Welfare
Challenges
- Low Awareness Regarding Animal Health in Emerging Markets
Industry Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices Transition Towards Preventive Veterinary Care
Company Profiles
- Covetrus B. Braun SE Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd) Icu Medical, Inc. Midmark Corporation Cardinal Health Neogen Corporation Integra Lifesciences Corporation Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (Subsidiary of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.) Masimo Dre Vet Rwd Life Science Co. Ltd. Eickemeyer KG Bionet Co. Ltd. Jorgensen Laboratories Nonin Digicare Biomedical Hallowell Emc Grady Medical Mila International, Inc. Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. Vetronic Services Vetland Medical New Gen Medical Systems Dispomed Ltd.
Veterinary Medical Devices and Supplies Market
