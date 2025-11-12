Veterinary Medical Devices And Supplies Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: $3.6 Bn Opportunities In Emerging Economies, And Favorable Government Initiatives For Animal Health Welfare

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Medical Devices and Supplies Market by Product, Application, Animal Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The veterinary medical devices & supplies market is anticipated to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. A pivotal growth factor is the global increase in pet ownership, especially among younger generations who consider pets as family members. This cultural shift has heightened expectations for quality veterinary care, propelling demand for advanced devices and supplies. Moreover, rising veterinary treatment costs have compelled practices to adopt cutting-edge medical technologies.

The diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy applications segment will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

The emphasis on early disease detection and proactive animal health management drives market expansion. Advances in diagnostic and monitoring technologies, coupled with wearable devices, enable veterinarians to identify diseases earlier, enhancing treatment outcomes. The prevalent chronic diseases in companion animals, such as diabetes and kidney ailments, have boosted demand for continuous monitoring and therapy equipment.

Veterinary clinics captured the largest market share in 2024

The dominance of veterinary clinics stems from their critical role in primary healthcare for pets and livestock. These clinics act as the first point of interaction for pet owners seeking regular check-ups, vaccinations, and emergency care, maintaining a steady demand for medical devices and supplies. Heightened pet ownership and increased awareness of animal health have amplified clinic visits for preventive care and treatment, furthering demand for veterinary products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This region's rapid growth is driven by urbanization, rising pet ownership, and increasing disposable incomes in key countries like China, India, and Japan. Growing awareness about animal health and a shift towards treating pets as family have spurred demand for advanced veterinary care. Additionally, improvements in regional veterinary infrastructure and a burgeoning middle class support the adoption of modern diagnostic and therapeutic devices. High companion animal and livestock populations, coupled with emergent animal health issues, bolster regional demand for veterinary products.

This report delivers insights into:



Key growth drivers (rising pet ownership, increased veterinary healthcare expenditure, tech advancements, zoonotic disease awareness, and growing veterinary practitioners), restraints (high equipment costs, limited reimbursement policies), opportunities (emerging markets, supportive animal welfare policies), and challenges (low healthcare awareness in emerging regions).

Product Launches: A detailed perspective on upcoming technologies and product launches in the veterinary medical devices & supplies market.

Market Development: Comprehensive data on promising emerging markets with a focus on various products and regions.

Market Diversification: Extensive insights on products, untapped regions, developments, and investments within the market. Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

