Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Veterinary Medical Devices And Supplies Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: $3.6 Bn Opportunities In Emerging Economies, And Favorable Government Initiatives For Animal Health Welfare


2025-11-12 11:46:36
Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Medical Devices and Supplies Market by Product, Application, Animal Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The veterinary medical devices & supplies market is anticipated to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. A pivotal growth factor is the global increase in pet ownership, especially among younger generations who consider pets as family members. This cultural shift has heightened expectations for quality veterinary care, propelling demand for advanced devices and supplies. Moreover, rising veterinary treatment costs have compelled practices to adopt cutting-edge medical technologies.

The diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy applications segment will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

The emphasis on early disease detection and proactive animal health management drives market expansion. Advances in diagnostic and monitoring technologies, coupled with wearable devices, enable veterinarians to identify diseases earlier, enhancing treatment outcomes. The prevalent chronic diseases in companion animals, such as diabetes and kidney ailments, have boosted demand for continuous monitoring and therapy equipment.

Veterinary clinics captured the largest market share in 2024

The dominance of veterinary clinics stems from their critical role in primary healthcare for pets and livestock. These clinics act as the first point of interaction for pet owners seeking regular check-ups, vaccinations, and emergency care, maintaining a steady demand for medical devices and supplies. Heightened pet ownership and increased awareness of animal health have amplified clinic visits for preventive care and treatment, furthering demand for veterinary products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This region's rapid growth is driven by urbanization, rising pet ownership, and increasing disposable incomes in key countries like China, India, and Japan. Growing awareness about animal health and a shift towards treating pets as family have spurred demand for advanced veterinary care. Additionally, improvements in regional veterinary infrastructure and a burgeoning middle class support the adoption of modern diagnostic and therapeutic devices. High companion animal and livestock populations, coupled with emergent animal health issues, bolster regional demand for veterinary products.

This report delivers insights into:

  • Key growth drivers (rising pet ownership, increased veterinary healthcare expenditure, tech advancements, zoonotic disease awareness, and growing veterinary practitioners), restraints (high equipment costs, limited reimbursement policies), opportunities (emerging markets, supportive animal welfare policies), and challenges (low healthcare awareness in emerging regions).
  • Product Launches: A detailed perspective on upcoming technologies and product launches in the veterinary medical devices & supplies market.
  • Market Development: Comprehensive data on promising emerging markets with a focus on various products and regions.
  • Market Diversification: Extensive insights on products, untapped regions, developments, and investments within the market.
  • Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 569
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Pet Ownership Rates
  • Increase in Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure
  • Advancements in Veterinary Technology
  • Growing Awareness About Zoonotic Diseases
  • Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners

Restraints

  • High Cost of Veterinary Equipment
  • Limited Reimbursement Policies

Opportunities

  • High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
  • Favorable Government Initiatives for Animal Health Welfare

Challenges

  • Low Awareness Regarding Animal Health in Emerging Markets

Industry Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices
  • Transition Towards Preventive Veterinary Care

Company Profiles

  • Covetrus
  • B. Braun SE
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
  • Icu Medical, Inc.
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Cardinal Health
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Integra Lifesciences Corporation
  • Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (Subsidiary of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.)
  • Masimo
  • Dre Vet
  • Rwd Life Science Co. Ltd.
  • Eickemeyer KG
  • Bionet Co. Ltd.
  • Jorgensen Laboratories
  • Nonin
  • Digicare Biomedical
  • Hallowell Emc
  • Grady Medical
  • Mila International, Inc.
  • Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.
  • Vetronic Services
  • Vetland Medical
  • New Gen Medical Systems
  • Dispomed Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Veterinary Medical Devices and Supplies Market
MENAFN12112025004107003653ID1110333949



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

