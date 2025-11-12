Participation Notifications By Morgan Stanley
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|November 3, 2025
|0.35%
|2.74%
|3.09%
|November 5, 2025
|0.15%
|3.07%
|3.21%
The last notification, dated November 11, 2025, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification:
- Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Contacts
Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
...
Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
...
About Solvay
Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay or follow Solvay on Linkedin.
Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.
