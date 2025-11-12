Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BUREAU VERITAS: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of October 31, 2025


2025-11-12 11:46:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

Courbevoie, France – November 12, 2025

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares (1) Number of voting rights
31/10/2025 453,916,256

Theoretical number of voting rights: 560,906,628
Number of exercisable voting rights: 550,642,862

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Tour Alto Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 4, Place des Saisons
Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40 92400 Courbevoie
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France

Attachment

  • BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 2025 10 31

MENAFN12112025004107003653ID1110333945



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
