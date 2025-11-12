Birdfy Bath Pro Gains Worldwide Recognition With Prestigious Awards Of CES And TIME

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Birdfy Bath Pro - an ingenious AI-powered bird bath - won worldwide acclaim by earning two prestigious and impactful awards. It gained the CES 2026 Best of Innovation award in the category of Pet & Animal Tech this month, following the recognition as a special mention on TIME's 2025 Best Inventions list in October.

Since its debut, Birdfy Bath Pro has successfully garnered media attention and soared to become a well-acclaimed star product of Birdfy. And it is the only birdwatching product that pocketed such distinguished honors this year. As a world-leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, Birdfy is dedicated to creating bird-friendly havens, and making birdwatching fun, easy and accessible to every bird lover.

Winning Worldwide Acclaim

Receiving the prestigious honors means that the awarded innovation - the Birdfy Bath Pro - wins worldwide recognition to celebrate its unparalleled presence.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual program honoring the outstanding and groundbreaking innovation, design and engineering in consumer technology products. This year, the awards program received more than 3,000 submissions spanning 36 categories. The Birdfy Bath Pro is honored to be among the 36 winners that received the Best of Innovation awards, which are only granted to the highest-scoring innovation in each category. More than 300 contending products were named Honorees. With a history of over five decades, the CES is held every year to ignite and celebrate innovation. The CES Innovation Awards gained prominence in the 2000s and became a landmark program honoring innovations that reshape the landscape of consumer technology.

TIME's Best Inventions list is an annual celebration of worldwide inventions that are trendsetting, impactful and transformative. This year, the Birdfy Bath Pro was selected as one of the 100 special mention inventions along with Apple Watch Series 11 and Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro. TIME also announced the Best Inventions of 2025 and the Best Invention Hall of Fame. Created in 1923, TIME curated the first Best Inventions list back in 2000, and since then it has discovered hundreds of groundbreaking products and services that leave a dent in the realms of innovation.

Birdfy Bath Pro: An All-Mighty, Bird-Friendly Innovation

The Birdfy Bath Pro stole the show at the CES earlier this year. It serves as an all-mighty smart birdwatching solution for birders of all levels. The addition of it to your backyard instantly turns the place into a refreshing haven where feathered friends can revel in a soothing“spa.”

Driven by advanced technology, the Birdfy Bath Pro delivers the ultimate birdwatching experience. Through its dual-lens camera, it facilitates captivating real-time views and recordings of every feathered friend. Boasting a wide-angle lens and a 2K portrait lens, its integrated camera captures stunning views and, combined with AI auto-tracking, generates intimate close-ups by tracing and zooming in on individual chirpy birds. Bird lovers can savor and retrace every highly detailed moment of feathery visitors, enabled by its 60fps wide-angle lens and 100fps portrait lens. Paired with these outstanding features is the built-in AI bird species identification, which recognizes more than 99% of backyard birds. Together they shape the standards of backyard birdwatching experience by the innovative combination of powerful imaging and AI identification.

Catering to the well-being of feathered friends, this smart device upgrades the traditional bird bath to a beloved“spa” for birds of all sizes. Feathered friends are invited to enjoy a soothing spa, drink water, or simply get refreshed in the water splashes created by its solar-powered fountain. Five available water patterns, produced by differently designed nozzles, further enrich these unique and dynamic moments for every birding enthusiast.

With the benefits of small-sized birds in mind, such as those of hummingbirds, Birdfy guarantees easy access to multi-level perches for the product, including an optional shallow perch in particular. A healthy and hygienic environment is also ensured by an easy-to-maintain design, which enables water to drain easily through openings with its camera and fountain removed. Similar to Birdfy's other smart products, the bird bath comes with a“plug-and-play” design that equals tool-free assembly. These are all aimed at bringing backyard birdwatching to the next level.

About Birdfy

Birdfy - a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions - has gained momentum to create better, impactful and cutting-edge smart products to define birdwatching standards since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, it provides diverse product lines, including smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, cameras and other accessories. It is dedicated to elevating the fun, joyous and personalized backyard birdwatching experience. In the future, Birdfy will continuously strive to bring a better transformative experience for every birding enthusiast by presenting more well-acclaimed smart innovations.