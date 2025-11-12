Lumina Extends Rare Earths Development In Greenland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NUUK, Greenland, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Greenland announced that they had received another mining license in relation to their expanded development work in Rare Earth minerals development and exploration. The Rare Earths group at Lumina has been working on rare earths and critical minerals in Greenland for over two years now and is part of the $100 million Lumina Mining Group which is the largest exporter of critical minerals from Greenland today.

Lumina's plans for exploration and expansion of various critical minerals in Greenland tie into the company's strategy of leveraging its existing large mining operations on the west coast of Greenland to provide support, primary processing and shipping and logistics support for the new critical minerals developments by the company around Greenland. As part of our on-going critical minerals strategy, Lumina also recently received funding support from the US Government in the form of a $125 million Letter of Intent from EXIM Bank.

Lumina's rare earth focus is on a combination of light rare earths including Gallium and Germanium and we expect to be exporting the first of these materials by early in 2027. Separately we are developing a critical minerals processing plant, initially for Antimony, at our Jeffersonville site in Indiana.

Lumina Greenland

Lumina Mining has been operating in Greenland for over ten years now and has been producing and exporting a critical mineral, anorthite, since 2020. Its exports have topped 100,000 tons this year into both Europe and North America. It recently exported the single largest shipment of mined and processed material in Greenland history of over 30,000 tons from our port facilities at the Qartorqsuaq plant some 300km north of Nuuk to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Lumina's investors include; Apex, Cordiant, NN/GS, GSAM, Allianz Fund and others.

The company has offices in Nuuk and Qartorqsuaq in Greenland, Jeffersonville Indiana in the United States and Chuiah in Mexico.

