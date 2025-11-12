Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report October 2025


Milwaukee, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
October YTD - October Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Oct 2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 9,585 12,291 -22.0 109,336 118,628 -7.8 60,093
40 < 100 HP 5,237 5,880 -10.9 44,925 46,692 -3.8 25,134
100+ HP 2,120 2,563 -17.3 15,203 19,952 -23.8 7,727
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,942 20,734 -18.3 169,464 185,272 -8.5 92,954
4WD Farm Tractors 316 723 -56.3 2,216 3,832 -42.2 651
Total Farm Tractors 17,258 21,457 -19.6 171,680 189,104 -9.2 93,605
Self-Prop Combines 376 514 -26.8 3,063 4,970 -38.4 1,007


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

