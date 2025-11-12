The Vinyl Institute Recognizes 2025 Industry Partners Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Richard Krock of VyChlor Advisors, Patrick Harmon of BASF, and Matt Siegel of Oldcastle Infrastructure, with its 2025 Industry Partners of the Year Awards at this year's annual meeting. The Industry Partner of the Year award recognizes allies who have made unique and valuable contributions on behalf of the industry's outreach, advocacy, and education programs.

“With nearly a century of combined experience under their belts, we are proud to honor three of our industry's hardest workers this year,” said Ned Monroe, president & CEO of the VI.“Rich Crock has educated thousands about the benefits of vinyl. Rich's publication of the PVC Handbook Second Edition exemplifies his knowledge and commitment to all things vinyl. Pat Harmon's decades of leadership at BASF, combined with his unwavering commitment to sustainability and industry innovation, have made him a driving force in supporting the vinyl value chain. Matt Siegel's passion for PVC has not waned in his three decades of hard work, and he has been instrumental in educating elected officials and Members of Congress about our industry through plant tours. Please join us in congratulating these three well-deserving men!”

Richard Krock is currently Principal at VyChlor Advisors, and previously worked for over a decade at the VI in regulatory and technical affairs. Patrick Harmon spent forty years at BASF in various roles, and is actively engaged in organizations such as the Resilient Floor Covering Institute. Matt Siegel is Vice President Channel Management at Oldcastle Infrastructure, and previously served as President of National Pipe & Plastics.

Past winners of the award include Eric Cotterman, Mary Bachynsky, John Stuart, Peggy Schipper, Stan Graveline, Dick Church, D'lane Wisner, Paul Graddon, Jim Gray, and Mike Patel.

About the Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.

