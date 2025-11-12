Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zealand Pharma To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-11-12 11:32:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release – No. 16 / 2025

Zealand Pharma to participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 12, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London at 10:30am GMT (11:30am CET) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at ://wsw/webcast/jeff332/zeal/1843684, and accessible through the company's website at , where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma's business and activities, please visit .

Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...

Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...


