Swinging In The Holidays: Holiday Classics Revisited By The Voices Of Today
The concerts are perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for seasonal celebration with a musical twist. Performances will be held at two premier venues:
Thursday, November 20, 2025. 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Venue: California Center for the Arts, Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA)
Website & ticket information: artcenter
Saturday, November 22, 2025. 7:00 pm
Venue: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts – (500 Castro Street, Mtn View, CA)
Tickets: mvcpa
JAZZ AT THE BALLROOM is a California-based nonprofit committed to keeping swinging, classic jazz thriving, sharing the American Songbook with the greater public, and providing audiences with one-of-a-kind performances. Beyond their concerts, the organization works to introduce, teach, and explore this American art form through workshops, public events, and performances at schools, hospitals, and senior living communities.
THE LINE-UP of award-winning musicians have played at Lincoln Center, NY's Birdland, the Kennedy Center, the Monterey and Montreux Jazz Festivals, competed on NBC's The Voice, and continue to be part of Jeff Goldblum's Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Michael Buble's and Laufey's bands.
For more information: Facebook: jazzattheballroom Instagram: @jazzattheballroom
