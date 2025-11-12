Regional Parties Can't Afford To Neglect National Security: Pawan Kalyan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that regional political parties cannot afford to neglect or put aside national security as the concern of only national parties.

The Jana Sena leader said national security must be an urgent and topmost priority on the agenda of every political party in India.

In an elaborate post on 'X', the actor-politician also voiced concern over the roots of terrorism spreading rapidly across the country.

He stated that the ultimate onus of safeguarding and strengthening Bharat lies with every single citizen.

“The roots and links to terrorism are spreading rapidly across the country, reaching into the heart of our communities. This is not a distant problem. Most recently, a terror plot linked to ISIS ideology that originated with arrests in Vizianagaram was successfully shattered by the NIA and other agencies, preventing planned IED attacks that targeted the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The grim reality is that today security threats and terror attacks are now stemming from unsuspected sleepy towns and silent villages,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.

Stating that national security is not merely the exclusive task of the Central Government, he said this duty extends to every State government, every government department, and every local body-from a village panchayat right up to the national capital.

“Each one holds an undeniable, shared responsibility. Regional Political Parties cannot afford to neglect or put aside national security as the concern of only National Parties; it must be the urgent, topmost priority on the agenda of every political party in India, irrespective of the region they represent. No politics can be placed above the nation's safety,” he said.

The Deputy CM expressed concern over growing radicalisation.

“Radicalisation is actively happening in our streets and in our neighbourhoods, and we, as people, are tragically turning a blind eye. This pervasive threat demands that every single institution become a bastion of defence. Every Neighbourhood, every School, every College, every University, every Office, every Professional organisation, every Religious Institution, and every Police Station in the country must be on high alert. Constant vigilance is not just the government's responsibility; it is the fundamental, primary responsibility of every citizen in India. The cost of complacency is too high to bear.”

“External enemies can be fought and borders can be guarded by our valiant armed forces. But who shall guard us from the divisive forces continuously working to break the country from within? The threats posed by pseudo-secularism, appeasement politics, and the instigation of linguistic and regional pride over national sovereignty are not mere political tools-they are a deep-seated, calculated ploy to weaken the very foundation of our democracy,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan called up on citizens, especially the youth, not to be mere spectators and waste their energies and efforts on petty issues and manufactured outrage.“While we are consumed by battles over religion, caste, language, and regional politics, external actors are attempting to destroy the very civilisation and soul of Bharat. Look beyond the noise, be responsible. The ultimate onus of safeguarding and strengthening Bharat lies with every single citizen.”

He was all praise for the people in the Intelligence and Security Forces and called them true and unsung heroes.

“These patriots serve our country day and night, quietly, never seeking any acknowledgement. Their silent work prevents unimaginable mass casualties and preserves the security and peace of our country. They stop disasters that we citizens cannot even think of. Imagine the horror that was averted days ago - what could have happened if those 2,900 kilograms of IED-making material, the hidden caches of assault rifles, or the insidious plans to deploy ricin poison had not been foiled? We owe them everything for the destruction they neutralise before it ever touches our streets.”