Divya Dutta Celebrates 21 Years Of SRK-Preity Zinta Starrer 'Veer-Zaara'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Divya Dutta, on Wednesday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated 21 years of Yash Chopra's timeless classic Veer Zara, sharing a series of memorable stills from the film.

The actress penned an emotional note reflecting on how the movie changed her life. Sharing a series of stills from the movie, Divya wrote,““21 glorious years...of #VeerZaara! A film that got me so much love and yes...stardom. I have grown up on #YashChopra movies, and it was my biggest desire to be directed by him...a big thank you to #AdityaChopra and @yrf for the most memorable role. I didn't foresee the love #Shabbo would receive...But they had a bigger vision for me! This film has amazing memories!! This film walks with me hand in hand wherever I go... 21 years of receiving that love and many, many more to come... And a big shout-out to the most amazing people I found on this set. @iamsrk @ranimukerji.”

The photos she shared featured herself with Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and veteran actress Kiron Kher. Capturing some of the most heartfelt moments from the film, from an emotional rain sequence to tender sisterly scenes with Preeti that remained etched in her memory. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra and produced under Yash Raj Films, Veer-Zaara was released on 12th November 2004.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, and Preeti Zinta as Zara Hayat Khan, a Pakistani woman. Rani Mukherjee acceded to the role of Shamiya Siddiqui, a determined lawyer who fights to reunite the star-crossed lovers after years of separation. The movie beautifully explored the themes of love and sacrifice in humanity that transcends borders.

The film's soul-stirring music, composed by the late Madan Mohan and revived by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, included evergreen melodies like 'Tere Liye', 'Mein Yahaan Hoon', and 'Aisa Des Hai Mera'. Divya portrayed the role of Shabboo, Zara's loyal friend and confidante, a role that won her immense affection from audiences.

–IANS

rd/