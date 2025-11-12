NIA Conducts Raids In Five States In Al-Qaeda Bangladesh Terror Conspiracy Case Digital Devices Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations across five states in an Al Qaeda Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

According to the NIA, it conducted searches at premises linked with various suspects and their associates at the selected locations in the states of West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana and Gujarat.

“Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during the searches and are being sent for forensic analysis,” the NIA said in its press note.

“The case RC-19/2023/NIA/DLI (Al-Qaida Gujarat case) was originally registered by NIA in June 2023 under various sections of UA(P) Act, IPC and the Foreigners Act,” it said.

According to the investigative agency, investigations in the case so far have revealed that four Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir alias Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents.

“They were found to be connected with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation,” the NIA said.

The NIA, in its press note, said that they were involved in funding Al-Qaeda in Bangladesh and radicalising youth.

“The men were involved in the collection and transfer of funds to Al Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth,” the NIA said.

On November 10 2023, NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused persons before the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad.

The NIA continues the investigation to uncover the terror network's cross-border presence and financial channels.

“Investigation in the case is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to uncover the terror network's presence, linkages, and financial channels operating within India and across the border,” it said.