AI-QT Ltd Deploys Thousands Of AI Trading Machines, Launches 24/7 Global Live Stream To Demonstrate Real-Time Crypto Trading

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-QT Ltd, a Colorado-based corporation, announced that it is now operating more than 5,000 artificial-intelligence (AI) trading machines globally to execute automated cryptocurrency trades. The company has launched a 24-hour global live stream showcasing one of its trading units to demonstrate real-time performance and transparency, with plans to expand to over 100,000 AI trading systems by November 2026.

Denver firm AI-QT Ltd (Entity ID 20191804371) announced on November 11, 2025 that it has developed a fully automated quantitative trading platform targeting the cryptocurrency market. According to company officials, the trading infrastructure currently consists of roughly 5,000 computers with varying processing power, all running AI algorithms that scan market data and execute high-frequency trades across multiple crypto exchanges.

“Our mission is to let artificial intelligence trade smarter, faster and more profitably than manual systems,” said a company spokesperson.“By broadcasting one of our machines live, 24/7, we want to prove that the system works in the real world and not just on paper.”

The company noted that its live-stream channel features real-time order execution, profit measurement and event animations triggered when trades are profitable. This visual display is intended to build trust among global users who might otherwise view automated trading claims with scepticism.

AI-QT offers a tiered product system known as the QT series (levels QT1 to QT14). Users purchase access to specific levels, which correspond to different rates of daily return and trading power. The company emphasises that initial purchase amounts are non-refundable but can be credited toward upgrades for certain tiers. For its highest tiers (QT12–QT14) the company offers a 30 % discount on re-purchases rather than upgrade credits.

In terms of growth trajectory, AI-QT said more machines are being added each day and that the network will grow to exceed 100,000 units by late 2026. With such scale, the company plans to support a wider array of strategies, multiple cryptocurrencies and improved risk-management protocols.

A global referral program supports the rollout: participants earn 8 % of first-tier deposits, 2 % of second-tier deposits and 1 % of third-tier deposits.

Automated trading and cryptocurrency remain high-interest areas for retail and institutional participants. But the industry is marked by volatility and risk. Many platforms promise passive income via algorithms-with varying degrees of transparency. The live-streaming approach by AI-QT is part of a broader trend to render algorithmic systems more visible and understandable.

AI-QT Ltd is incorporated in the State of Colorado. Registered Address: 1500 N. Grant St Ste R, Denver, CO 80203, United States.

Email: ...

Website:

Registration link (referral): #/register?ref=279851

Phone: +1 234 603 2088

Disclaimer:

Cryptocurrency trading carries substantial risk. AI-QT reports profits based on proprietary AI systems, but results are not guaranteed. Users should evaluate their risk tolerance before participating.

The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at