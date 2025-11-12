Dacadoo Celebrates 15 Years Of Innovation In Digital Health Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dacadoo, a global leader in digital health engagement and health risk quantification, marks itsthis month, celebrating a decade and a half of innovation that has helpedworldwide empower millions of people to live healthier lives.









A Vision to Make Health Measurable and Actionable

Founded in 2010 by Peter Ohnemus, dacadoo set out with a bold vision: to make health measurable, understandable, and actionable. What began as a pioneering idea has evolved into a globally trusted Digital Health Engagement Platform that integrates behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and gamification to drive engagement and improve health outcomes.

From its beginnings in Zurich, dacadoo has grown into a global company with offices in Australia, Canada, Japan, Denmark, and Spain, reflecting its commitment to serving partners and users around the world.







Addressing Global Health Challenges

As healthcare costs rise globally and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) continue to account for the vast majority of deaths and healthcare spending, dacadoo's mission has never been more vital. Its technology helps organizations address these challenges by promoting healthier behavior, reducing risk, and enabling preventive health strategies at scale.





Fifteen Years of Growth and Innovation

Over 15 years, dacadoo has built partnerships with leading organizations in more than 30 countries, launched its award-winning Digital Health Engagement Platform (DHEP), Health Score, Risk Engine DHEP helps organizations engage their customers through personalized health journeys, challenges, and rewards. The Health Score provides a single number between 0 and 1000 to track overall health, while the Risk Engine uses advanced analytics to estimate future health risks and support smarter decisions.

Recent collaborations with FICO and Microsoft have further strengthened dacadoo's innovation in risk modeling and AI-driven engagement. The company has also been consistently recognized for its leadership in digital health, including being named to the Insurtech 100 for seven consecutive years, recognized by NVIDIA for its AI innovation in 2024, and listed as a “Cool Vendor in Insurance” by Gartner in 2021.





A Journey Built on Trust

“Our journey has always been about more than technology,” said Peter Ohnemus, President and CEO of dacadoo.“It is about trust with our partners, our people, and the millions of users whose wellbeing we help improve every day. Reaching 15 years is both a celebration and a promise to keep pushing the boundaries of what digital health can achieve.”





Looking Ahead

As dacadoo enters its next chapter, the company continues to advance its Risk Engine and AI-driven engagement technologies. Its focus remains on helping organizations across industries turn health data into actionable insights that improve wellbeing, strengthen customer relationships, and create lasting business value.

To mark the anniversary, dacadoo has released a short conversation between Peter Ohnemus, CEO, and Manuel Heuer, COO reflecting on 15 years of innovation and the road ahead.





