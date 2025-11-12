Shelby American And TOPDON US Announce Strategic Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), and TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced automotive tools, announced today a strategic agreement designed to grow their respective businesses. The automotive industry powerhouses will exchange technical information and conduct product evaluations while supporting various marketing and educational initiatives.“Since our founding in 1962, Shelby American has worked with top industry players to gain a strategic advantage,” said Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American.“By working with TOPDON, we're giving our production team new capabilities, sharing industry insights between our companies and increasing the reliability of our big rig. This is a win for everyone involved.”

Several TOPDON diagnostic tools will be integrated into Shelby American's production facility and 18-wheeler that is used to transport vehicles across the country to car shows and major events. The initial two products include TOPDON's commercial-grade V4500Plus Jump Starter and their Phoenix Max automotive diagnostic scanner.

“TOPDON values its strong relationships with the most popular car, truck and motorcycle manufacturers around the world,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US.“We work with major carmakers to give auto techs and DIYers access to their systems for OE reprogramming and diagnostic functions. However, this is the first time we've worked directly with an auto company to exchange technical information and data we can implement into future products. Plus, we're excited our V4500Plus Jump Starter will be there to help keep the Shelby rig rolling down the road in the event of battery failure.”

The two-in-one V4500Plus available through TOPDON is an“on-the-go” power bank for 12V large commercial trucks, trailers, boats and large equipment. It offers a peak current of up to 4500 amps and the capacity for up to 45 jump starts on a single charge. It's a must-have tool for long-haul and semi-truck drivers who want to prevent unexpected battery failure or get their trucks up and running quickly when a jump start is needed.

The Phoenix Max is TOPDON's latest cutting-edge automotive diagnostic scanner. The advanced tool offers a wide array of functionalities that can expand a technician's capacity to complete even more jobs. It features a docking station, ADAS compatibility, and Topology Mapping that shows all car systems in one view. Its Modular Diagnostics & Communication Interface includes the latest protocols, allowing professionals to perform complex repairs on various automotive and heavy-duty vehicles. The Phoenix Max is available from TOPDON online and through various retail outlets.

“We're excited to have access to all the capabilities available through TOPDON's Phoenix Max diagnostic scanner,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer.“Our tech crew will use it to diagnose issues when we're building and tuning our advanced prototypes. It will also help us identify any problems with base vehicles that come into the shop. We plan to share our experiences and trends with TOPDON so they can continue to lead the industry with their world-class products.”

In addition to the technical aspects of the agreement, both companies will promote their relationship through various activities. TOPDON US is also an official sponsor of the Carroll Shelby Automotive Institute where it supports Carroll Shelby's vision to empower the next generation of automotive technicians.

Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can contact Shelby American directly; a sales representative will connect them to the authorized Shelby distributor of their choice.

About Shelby American, Inc.

Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company builds authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 streetcar, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby GT, 1000, Super Snake, GT350, SE and GT post-title packages for the 2005-2026 Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake, Shelby Super Snake-R and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include the continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. For more information, visit

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit

