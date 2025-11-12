Ethan Allen Awarded Great Place To Work® Mexico Certification For 8Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth year in a row, Ethan Allen's upholstery operations in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, have earned the Great Place to WorkMexico certification. The certification recognizes companies that provide an outstanding employee experience, based on both employee surveys and independent analysis.

“Earning Great Place to Work® Mexico certification for the eighth consecutive year is a significant achievement, and we are pleased to congratulate our local leaders and associates,” said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President, and CEO.“The consistency of this recognition over time shows how deeply the concepts of dignity and respect for all are embedded in our company's culture.”

Associates of Ethan Allen Silao have access to on-site medical staff and a range of health services, to daily transportation to and from work, and to low-cost meals. Associates remain actively involved in the local community, from participating in initiatives like local blood drives to distributing toys and gifts to local children during the holiday season.

Ethan Allen's Silao operations have also been recognized for multiple years as“Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for three consecutive years, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen Design Centers, which represent a mix of company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Catherine Plaisted

Senior Vice President, Marketing

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at