Posifa Technologies Introduces New PMF82000 Series Mass Air Flow Sensors For Medical And Industrial Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PMF82000 series mass air flow sensors, combining accurate low-flow measurement with fast electrical response and a low pressure drop to help designers improve control loops and extend battery life in compact systems. The devices provide both analog and digital outputs in a small, robust package that integrates easily into oxygen delivery, respiratory care, and other flow-measurement applications.

The PMF82000 series leverages Posifa's thermal flow sensing technology for repeatable, precise readings across the range, with accuracy specified at 1 % of full scale from 0 % to 25 % FS and 4 % of reading from 25 % to 100 % FS. For tight closed-loop control, the sensors feature a typical flow response time of 9 ms, while their low pressure drop helps minimize burden on blowers and patient circuits. A 5 V supply and ~20 mA current draw simplify power budgeting in space-constrained designs.

Designed for straightforward integration, the sensors offer a 0.5 V to 4.5 V analog transfer function (with a corresponding digital count map) so engineers can compute flow directly from output, and include I2C digital communication (app note available from Posifa). For easy integration, the PMF82000 supports push-to-connect compatible fittings with a 6mm outside dimension (OD). Wetted materials are nylon, FR4, and silicone for sealing. The series supports over-pressure to 30 psi, operating temperature from -25 °C to +65 °C, and a warm-up time of 5 sec. The first product in the series, the PMF82010, provides a 10 SLM full-scale range.

Samples and production quantities of the PMF82000 series are available now through Posifa and authorized distributors.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company's products serve demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information: posifatech.

