Latination Media Unveils New Hispanic Gen Z Study: “Culture Decoded: How Hispanic Gen Z Redefines Authentic Brand Engagement”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, the award-winning, independently owned Latino multi-platform media company, and ThinkNow today released an essential brand marketing white paper, “Culture Decoded: How Hispanic Gen Z Redefines Authentic Brand Engagement.” The white paper provides a clear analysis of how English-dominant and bilingual Gen Z Latinos are reshaping the way culture is communicated, consumed, and translated into action.

Based on a national survey of 400 U.S. Hispanic Gen Z respondents (ages 18–34), the study uncovers a powerful truth: language is no longer the defining factor in cultural connection-authentic representation is.

“ This isn't about translation anymore. Gen Z Hispanics expect brands and institutions to understand who they are-not just what language they speak,” said Andres Palencia, CEO of LatiNation.“They're using the media to define themselves, and they expect to see their real lives reflected on screen.”

Oscar Padilla, Head of Digital Innovation & Growth of LatiNation, who spearheaded the study with ThinkNow added,“Authenticity is not just about effectively connecting with Gen Z Latinos; it is about driving ROI. Our study shows that when Latinos perceive ads to be authentic, they reward brands with high engagement and conversion to a purchase path. In many ways, authenticity is more of a business necessity.”

ThinkNow's Co-Founder & Principal Mario Carrasco added, "This report confirms what we see across ThinkNow's work. Language is a tool, but representation drives action. Brands that align creative to lived experience see stronger recall and conversion. The data gives marketers a clear playbook."

Language ≠ Culture

While Spanglish is widely accepted, only 29% of respondents prioritize language in advertising. Instead, 67% value representation of shared values, lived experiences, and nuanced cultural signals.

Authenticity Drives Results

87% of respondents detect inauthentic ads instantly.

59% reward brands that acknowledge their heritage.

42% make purchases after engaging with culturally authentic content.

Identity is Interwoven with Media

85% use media to connect with their Hispanic identity.

35% actively seek media to learn more about their heritage. Social media is the #1 content discovery engine: 61% use both paid and free streaming platforms. 85% engage with trend-based advertising.



Implications Beyond Marketing

The study signals a shift with far-reaching consequences-not just for brand strategy, but for education, media, and social inclusion. As Gen Z Latinos use content to fill gaps in identity, heritage, and cultural knowledge, they are demanding more from the institutions that shape their lives. From classrooms to campaign strategies, connection today requires fluency in culture-not just language.

About the Study

The LatiNation Media Study was conducted in partnership with ThinkNow, a leading multicultural research firm, between May and June 2025. The 400-person sample included bilingual and English-dominant U.S. Hispanic Gen Z adults across diverse geographies and identities, including Afro-Latinos and LGBTQ+ Latinas.

About LatiNation

Authenticity drives impact at LatiNation-an award-winning, independent media powerhouse built by Latinos, for everyone. Unapologetically bicultural and bilingual, we amplify culture across every screen-linear TV, streaming, social, digital, and FAST/AVOD/CTV. LatiNation's dynamic product lineup includes the independent cable network LATV, LatiNation FAST, the LatiNation+ App, and our in-house production teams. We connect brands to the pulse of the new mainstream, reaching 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 43 DMAs. In our casa, culture isn't just content-it's the fabric of a generation. Consider this your passport to LatiNation.

