Strong Earnings And Biotech Resilience Define The Midweek Momentum

After decades of failed attempts by corporate giants and research consortia across the globe, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) appears poised to crack biotechnology's most persistent challenge: scalable, high-performance recombinant spider silk.

Kraig's imminent shipments of spider silk fiber and fabric samples to fashion and performance textile partners signal a watershed moment. Unlike fermentation-based methods that have frustrated even DuPont, BASF, and Bolt Threads, Kraig's innovation lies in reprogramming silkworms themselves to spin spider silk.

This bioengineering feat, leveraging the company's proprietary gene-editing platform, yields Dragon SilkTM and Monster Silk®, hybrid fibers combining the resilience of spider silk with the scalability of traditional sericulture. With initial commercial deliveries now imminent, Kraig stands alone atop a field that has consumed billions globally yet produced no viable market-scale success.

For an industry that has seen“centuries of speculation,” as Wired once described, Kraig's moment represents a pivot from promise to production, a turning point that could redefine materials science, performance apparel, and even defense textiles.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) Prices $7 Million Offering Ahead of Decoy Therapeutics Merger

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) announced the pricing of a $7 million underwritten public offering, positioning itself for growth as it approaches the planned merger with Decoy Therapeutics Inc.

The offering includes 2.51 million shares of common stock and 2.15 million pre-funded warrants, each accompanied by Series A and Series B Warrants to purchase up to 9.33 million shares in aggregate. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. serves as the sole book-running manager.

Net proceeds will be directed toward advancing joint R&D programs, retiring Decoy's promissory notes, and strengthening working capital ahead of the merger's expected closing. The deal structure, with fixed-priced warrants and immediate exercisability, suggests investor confidence in the post-merger growth trajectory.

Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) Reports Strong Q3 Progress as Bioengineered Tissue Platform Advances

Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) delivered a robust third-quarter update marked by accelerating SymvessTM sales, an expanding clinical footprint, and progress toward regulatory milestones.

Revenue for Q3 totaled $753,000, up sharply from Q2's $100,000, with nine-month revenue reaching $1.57 million. The company's bioengineered human tissue, Symvess, gained approval from 25 hospital Value Analysis Committees (VACs), broadening its reach to 92 hospitals.

Pipeline developments also advanced significantly:



BLA on track for dialysis access using its ATEVTM vascular grafts after strong Phase 3 results.

IND filed for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) using the CTEV conduit. New U.S. patent issued for its bioengineered esophagus, strengthening its regenerative medicine IP estate.



While the company reported a net loss of $17.5 million for Q3, losses narrowed substantially year-over-year as commercialization and cost controls improved. Humacyte's cash position of $19.8 million, supplemented by $56.5 million in post-quarter proceeds, provides a meaningful runway for 2026 milestones.

CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) Earnings Blowout - Raises Guidance After Record Quarter

CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) electrified the biotech sector with Q3 net revenue of $104.3 million and pro forma revenue of $130.8 million, fueled by surging DefenCath sales in outpatient dialysis.

Net income soared to $108.6 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, marking a dramatic turnaround from last year's $2.8 million loss. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $71.9 million, smashing analyst forecasts and prompting a raise in full-year revenue guidance to $390–$410 million.

Following its August acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics, CorMedix now expects to capture nearly $30 million in synergy savings before year-end. The company also announced a rebrand to CorMedix Therapeutics and continued pipeline progress, including a Phase III ReSPECT trial for Rezzayo and a strategic investment in Talphera.

The performance solidifies CorMedix as one of 2025's most successful biotech turnaround stories, with the stock expected to attract fresh institutional attention amid strong profitability metrics.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB ) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.