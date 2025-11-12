U.S. Active Adults (55+) Community Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Aging Population And Active Lifestyle Trends Drive Demand For Vibrant, Maintenance-Free Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. active adult community market is set to grow due to aging baby boomers seeking vibrant, independent lifestyles beyond traditional senior living. Key opportunities include developing amenity-rich, low-maintenance communities that emphasize social interaction, fitness, and wellness to meet evolving lifestyle preferences.
Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Active Adults (55+) Community Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gender (Women, Men), Country (West, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, Northeast), and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The U.S. active adults (55+) community market size was estimated at USD 661.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 906.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% from 2025 to 2033
This growth is fueled by the rapid increase in the aging population, with baby boomers reaching retirement age and seeking vibrant lifestyles beyond traditional senior living. Changing lifestyle preferences, such as the desire for downsizing and maintenance-free living, also play a crucial role. Furthermore, cultural shifts toward "active aging," emphasizing socialization, travel, hobbies, and lifelong learning, are reinforcing demand for these communities.
Increasing Demand from Aging Baby Boomers
Living preferences of baby boomers are changing, as this population wants to stay independent and lead an active lifestyle. Post-retirement, they prefer to relocate to communities that have residents with shared values and not senior living or assisted living facilities. For instance, the active population in the U.S. aged 55-64 stood at approximately 27.45 million persons in July 2025, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. This figure highlights the significant presence of older adults who remain engaged in the labor force or are otherwise economically active. In the senior living market, the active adult community has gained a huge market demand and investor appeal in the last few years. This is attributed to the growing demand for independent and maintenance-free living among the age group of 55 to 64 years.
As this generation seeks to downsize or find housing that aligns with their lifestyle, active adult communities present an attractive option that offers low-maintenance living along with amenities that promote social interaction, fitness, and overall wellness. For instance, Del Webb, a prominent developer of 55+ communities, has expanded its projects in both traditional retirement destinations such as Arizona and Florida, as well as suburban areas close to urban centers for Boomers wanting to stay near family while enjoying retirement benefits. Villages in Florida exemplify how the demand from Baby Boomers has spurred extensive development in the area, becoming one of the fastest-growing metro regions in the country.
Preference for Lifestyle-Oriented Living
Today's older adults have a different perspective on retirement housing compared to earlier generations. Rather than simply viewing it as a place to live, they are now looking for communities that enrich their daily lives, emphasizing health, recreation, and social connection. These individuals are increasingly drawn to environments that provide fitness centers, golf courses, walking and biking trails, wellness and nutrition programs, and various social clubs that promote community engagement.
This shift reflects a rising demand for experience-based living, where housing is paired with amenities that enhance physical vitality, mental stimulation, and emotional well-being. Consequently, developers and operators are creating communities that focus on comfortable homes and vibrant, holistic lifestyles. This approach enables residents to remain active, connected, and fulfilled well into their later years.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $661 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $906.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.0%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Why should you buy this report?
Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players. Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve
Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
Increasing demand from aging baby boomers Stigma of renting dissipates Growing interest of developers & investors in the senior housing market Increasing adult population aged between 55 to 64 years
Market Restraint Analysis
Lack of healthcare services High cost of living at retirement communities
Industry Tools Analysis: U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Estimated Number of People Living in Active Adult (55+) Communities
Market Lineage
Parent Market Analysis Ancillary Market Analysis
Companies Featured
PULTEGROUP, INC Holding Company of The Villages, Inc. Latitude Margaritaville Hot Springs Village Rossmoor Robson Communities Sun Lakes of Arizona Green Valley Del Webb Sun City Center Trilogy Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Oxford Senior Living
U.S. Active Adults (55+) Community Market Report Segmentation
Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
West Southeast Southwest Midwest Northeast
