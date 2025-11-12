Crab Market Size And Shares Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crab Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Crab Market was worth USD 11.37 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period from 2025 to 2033. Growing seafood demand, rising premium seafood product demand, and spreading aquaculture operations fuel market growth. In addition, the development of supply chain logistics and increasing awareness of the health impacts of crab consumption fuel the industry's growth.

Growth Drivers of the Global Crab Market

Increasing Seafood Demand among Consumers

Increased demand by consumers for seafood, fueled by rising knowledge about its health aspects, is a strong driver of the global crab market. Crabs contain high levels of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients that make them health-conscious consumers' favorite. Apart from this, the growth of seafood restaurants as well as increase in disposable income has also given a further lift to the consumption of crabs globally, more so in major countries such as the United States, China, and Japan. World fish production is projected to increase at 1.2% annually, a decrease from the 2.0% rate of growth during the last decade. Production will reach 203 million metric tons by 2031, an increase of 14% over the 2019-2021 average. Aquaculture is expected to overtake capture fisheries, producing 108 million metric tons, an increase of 12 million metric tons.

Scaling up Sustainable Aquaculture Practices

Sustainable aquaculture is stepping up to meet the growing demand for crabs. Crab farming methods that provide consistent supplies with reduced environmental impact are being invested in by governments and private bodies. Technology advances such as controlled breeding and disease management have improved the efficiency of production. This has led to consistent pricing and better availability of crabs in world markets. July 2024, The United Nations has supported new U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Guidelines for Sustainable Aquaculture, designed to set worldwide best practices. NOAA was instrumental in creating these guidelines, balancing the needs of North American aquaculture with worldwide viewpoints.

International Trade and Logistics Growth

Enhanced global trade arrangements and technologies in cold-chain logistics have also made it possible to transport crabs across countries. Several nations that export seafood, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and the United States, have experienced a rising demand for exports from overseas markets. Frozen and processed crab product availability has further enhanced the supply chain in the global market, making crabs easily accessible for consumption across the globe. For example, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has removed tariffs on crab meat among member nations like Canada, Australia, and Japan. Consequently, consumers in these nations can benefit from cheaper crab meat from member nations.

Challenges in the Global Crab Market

Overfishing and Decreasing Wild Crab Populations

Overfishing has resulted in the reduction of wild crab stocks, disrupting supply chains and prices. Numerous species of crabs are threatened by overfishing, and governments have had to introduce more stringent fishing regulations and quotas. It remains difficult for the seafood sector to balance sustainability with increasing global demand.

Fluctuating Prices and Trade Barriers

The market for crabs is extremely prone to price fluctuations based on seasonal availability, climate change, and geopolitical trade restrictions. Tariffs, import-export controls, and supply chain disruptions can affect the availability and price of crabs in major consumer markets. Furthermore, heightened competition among seafood suppliers places additional pressures on prices.

