Retailcloud Powers Over 70 Professional Sports Teams And Millions Of Active Skus

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- retailcloud today announced that its unified commerce infrastructure now powers the retail operations of more than seventy professional sports teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and MiLB, managing Millions of Active SKUs across in-venue stores, eCommerce platforms, and live-event environments.The platform provides real-time visibility into sales and inventory activity, allowing teams to consolidate data from multiple retail locations and systems into a single operational view.

“Every night, teams used to close out dozens of systems and spreadsheets,” said Sean Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at retailcloud.“Now they see every sale and every SKU live. We're not replacing systems - we're orchestrating them. That's the infrastructure shift driving the next era of sports operations.”

retailcloud's data-streaming architecture enables continuous synchronization of inventory, payments, and fan-commerce information. Teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Heat, Seattle Seahawks, New York Yankees, and Madison Square Garden - along with several NHL and MLB organizations - use retailcloud to manage massive product catalogs, maintain real-time accuracy, and provide executives with unified operational reporting.

“retailcloud gives us unified visibility across every retail location - from the airport stores to the main team store to pop-ups on game day,” said Andy Montero, VP Retail Development, Miami Heat.“At this scale, reliability isn't just helpful - it's mission-critical.”

“For us, it's about precision and uptime,” said Edwin Marte, Director of Venue Technology Operations at The Madison Square Garden Company.“retailcloud keeps every system in sync - from Madison Square Garden to Radio City Music Hall - even when we're moving thousands of fans through multiple venues at once.”

With more than seventy teams live and Millions of Active SKUs already connected, retailcloud is extending its infrastructure into premium, food & beverage, and experiential environments to give operators a single data layer across all points of sale.

About retailcloud

retailcloud is a full-stack infrastructure platform that powers commerce across sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions. The platform unifies POS, inventory, kiosks, RFID, mobile ordering, loyalty, and suite management into a single operational system for high-volume venues.

By connecting retail, food and beverage, and premium experiences under one infrastructure layer, retailcloud helps operators improve efficiency, data accuracy, and the overall guest experience.

The company supports more than seventy arenas and stadiums across North America, including professional teams in the NHL, NBA, MLS, and MLB, as well as parks, zoos, and festivals.